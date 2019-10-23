Central Va. organization helps students with college financial aid

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Courtney Whorley graduated from Manchester High School in 2017, she knew she wanted to continue her education but wasn’t sure what to do next.
“I really want to do emergency nursing, I think that would be fun,” Whorley said.
But the hard part was figuring out how to pay for it. That’s when she got in touch with GRASP, a non-profit organization that helps students and families achieve their college dreams.
“I would not be able to afford college without GRASP. I was able to go two years at community college, and it was completely paid for with FAFSA and GRASP,” Whorley said.
Counselors can help students fill out FAFSA paperwork, or Free Application for Federal Student Aid, as well as find scholarships and grants.
“There are plenty of people out there, like myself, who did not have that financial support from their parents. They were just not able to financially support me. That's when GRASP came into play. That made it super affordable and easy. It's so easy to get into contact with GRASP, and they can help you out so much financially with college,” Whorley said.
Whorley is now a sophomore at Bon Secours School of Nursing, living her dream.
“Everyone should be able to reach a college dream. Everyone should be able to get into touch with college. Everyone should be able to go to college. Everyone should be able to afford college, and GRASP is a wonderful outlet that will help you reach that goal,” Whorley said.
