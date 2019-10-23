Police believe body found in landfill is missing Birmingham girl

From the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District: “HABD is deeply saddened and heartbroken to hear the devastating news that little Kamille McKinney’s life was taken away. We would like to express our deepest sympathy to her family and loved ones; and cannot begin to imagine the pain they’re going through. We stand with Mayor Randall Woodfin by asking the entire community to lift up Kamille’s family in prayer in a show of solidarity. Although Kamille was not an HABD resident, this occurrence has impacted everyone in the Tom Brown Village community. HABD will be offering grief counseling sessions on Thursday for Tom Brown Village residents to get help processing their emotions and discuss ways to speak with their children about their fears. It’s most certainly not the ending anyone wanted, however, HABD would like to thank the Birmingham Police Department for their long hours of investigative work to bring this case to a conclusion.”