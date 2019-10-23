Altercation between 3 men leads to shots fired in Amelia; 1 injured

Police lights (Source: Gray Television)
October 22, 2019 at 10:30 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 10:30 PM

AMELIA Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an altercation between three men ended with shots being fired and one person injured.

Around 7 p.m., deputies were called to Chula Exxon on Tuesday.

Deputies said there was an altercation between three men and shots were fired before they left heading west on Route 360.

A victim was found at a home on Dennisville Road and treated for minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.

