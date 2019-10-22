Voting is open to name Flying Squirrels’ new beer

The beer will debut in spring 2020 at Flying Squirrels' games.
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 14, 2019 at 4:16 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 10:05 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Center of the Universe Brewing Company (COTU) have unveiled four possible names for a new beer that will debut in spring 2020.

The four finalists, chosen from fan submissions are: Fan Fuel, RVA Rally Cap, The Grand Shandy and Safety Squeeze.

The beer, which was selected through fan taste sampling in August, will be a grapefruit shandy. It is a light and crisp Weiss beer with a grapefruit flavor.

The fan who submits the winning name will receive a Gold Book, which includes 40 undated tickets for the 2020 Flying Squirrels season, as well as an official swag pack featuring the name of the beer.

Voting ends at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.

