Virginia foster father charged with numerous sex crimes against multiple children

CULPEPPER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Culpepper County man was arrested and charged with numerous sex crimes against children involving his foster kids, family members and others.
Michael Stephens, 53, was arrested after several sexual assault investigations in King George County in 2009 and in Culpepper County in 2018 involving male foster children that were placed with him and his wife.
After the 2018 investigation, an adult family member also reported sex crimes he endured as a teenager.
Stephens was arrested on eight sex crimes in September and is being held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Since his arrest, several other men have come forward with assault claims. According to police, many of the men do not know each other and live in other states.
Stephens now faces an additional 18 charges, including forcible sodomy and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Anyone with information about Stephens is asked to call the King George Sheriff’s Office at 540-775-2049.
