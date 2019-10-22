Va. joins other states to investigate Facebook

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia has joined 47 other attorneys general to investigate Facebook’s business practices for possible antitrust violations.
“Big tech and social media companies like Facebook must comply with antitrust laws that promote competition and choice, and consumer protection laws that guard the privacy and personal data of users,” said Attorney General Herring on Tuesday. “Given Facebook’s nearly unprecedented influence in so many sectors of the economy and political process, this bipartisan coalition of attorneys general is committed to ensuring that Facebook is complying with the law and meeting its obligations.”
Tuesday’s announcement comes as Herring has also announced that he is investigating Google’s business practices.
