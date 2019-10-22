State investigates possible contaminated gas in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - State inspectors are trying to figure out what caused dozens of cars to break down at the Exxon and Belmont Market gas station Sunday night. Some of the cars could not even make it out of the parking lot.
It was a late-night call from Mary Ann Stevens’ 17-year-old grandson for help after he went to go fill up his new car Sunday night.
“He turns the key and it shuts right off. He turns the key and it shuts right off,” Stevens said.
Stevens and her family fill up at the Exxon and Belmont Market all the time near the intersection of Belmont Road and Turner Road.
“We come over and there are cars stopped all over here. It looked like the “Twilight Zone.” Like you walk into a thing and nothing is working,” Stevens said.
Stalled and broken down cars were located all over the parking lot, and they all had one thing in common - they all just filled up their tank.
“My car was jerking. I was pressing the gas peddle trying to go and it was just jerking like it didn’t want to go,” Chante Allen said.
Allen was just one of the dozens of car owners with issues.
The Virginia Department of Weights and Measure shut down the pumps as inspectors work to learn what happened.
“The first estimate I have gotten from Jeep, it could cost anywhere from a $1,000 to $3,000 to clean my fuel tank,” Allen said.
The owner of the gas station confirmed that broken pipes and an underground leak is to blame for the issue.
The owner says the station’s insurance will pay to fix the damaged cars. All drivers have to do is bring in the receipt showing you got gas between 8 and 11:30 p.m. Sunday night and bring the invoice from the garage where the vehicle was fixed.
“I just really want to make sure my vehicle will get taken care of,” Allen said.
The pumps will remain off until the problem is fixed.
