Sheriff’s office searching for credit card thief
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says this man used a stolen credit card at numerous locations throughout Richmond. (Source: Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 22, 2019 at 3:01 PM EDT - Updated October 22 at 3:01 PM

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Officials are hoping the public can help them catch a credit card thief.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance photos on Facebook of a man using a stolen credit card on Aug. 10. He used it at numerous locations throughout Richmond.

If you have any information, please contact our Crime Solvers!

Although he’s not seen, another man is believed to be with the one pictured. The pair were spotted in a vehicle together.

The victim told police the credit cards were taken from a car in the Waverly Village subdivision earlier that day.

Another who recognizes the man or the vehicle should call Crime Solvers at 540-582-5822.

