Richmond police investigating deadly shooting in city’s east end

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the city’s east in on Monday afternoon.
Police were called around 4:23 p.m. to the 1500 block of North 21st Street for the report of a person shot.
At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
