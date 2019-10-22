Richmond police investigating deadly shooting in city’s east end

October 21, 2019 at 10:20 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 10:20 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the city’s east in on Monday afternoon.

Police were called around 4:23 p.m. to the 1500 block of North 21st Street for the report of a person shot.

At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot in the parking lot. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

