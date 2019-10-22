Richmond man among 3 killed in head-on crash in Kansas

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/WWBT) - Two people from Virginia - including a Richmond man - were killed Sunday in a head-on crash in Kansas.
The Reno County Sheriff’s Office identified the victims as 59-year-old James L. Paige, of Haven, Kan.; 61-year-old Bruce Gottwald, of Richmond, Va.; 65-year-old Michael Burnett, of Lynchburg, Va.
When officers arrived to the crash around 11:35 a.m. Sunday, they found a grey Ram Pickup truck and a white Chevy Pickup with heavy front end damage and three men dead.
Firefighters had to extricate all three victims due to the extensive damage to the trucks.
Police say it appears that one of the drivers was going southbound when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into the truck going northbound.
Neighbors who heard the crash say it shook their house and they rushed outside to help. They say despite the horrible outcome, it was inspiring to see the community come together in a time of need.
