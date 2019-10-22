3 people dead after barricade situation in Northern Va.

BURKE, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are dead after an hours-long barricade situation in Northern Virginia late Monday and early Tuesday.
NBC Washington reports that officers responded to a home in the 6100 block of Wicklow Drive for a report of shots fired around 9:45 p.m.
The shooter is among the people dead.
Two Fairfax County Police Department officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the situation.
NBC Washington reports that when officers arrived, the suspect fired shots at them. Officers returned fire.
When a SWAT team entered the home, three adults were found dead.
Anyone wiht information about the incident is asked to call 703-246-7800.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.