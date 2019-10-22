3 people dead after barricade situation in Northern Va.

By NBC12 Newsroom | October 22, 2019 at 5:43 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 6:37 AM

BURKE, Va. (WWBT) - Three people are dead after an hours-long barricade situation in Northern Virginia late Monday and early Tuesday.

NBC Washington reports that officers responded to a home in the 6100 block of Wicklow Drive for a report of shots fired around 9:45 p.m.

The shooter is among the people dead.

Two Fairfax County Police Department officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the situation.

NBC Washington reports that when officers arrived, the suspect fired shots at them. Officers returned fire.

When a SWAT team entered the home, three adults were found dead.

Anyone wiht information about the incident is asked to call 703-246-7800.

