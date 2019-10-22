No injuries after car shot in apparent road rage in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A car was riddled with bullet holes after a shooting in an apparent case of road rage early Tuesday morning, police say.
Police say a car was driving west down Hull Street around 12:30 a.m. when the driver got into some sort of interaction with another driver. That driver then shot at the other car.
The driver of the car that was shot pulled into the WaWa at Harper’s Mill on Otterdale Station Way and called police. The driver was not hurt.
The shooter got away in what police say was a silver mid-size sedan with three people inside. No license plate information was immediately available
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251.
