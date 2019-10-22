News to Know for Oct. 22: Severe storms; road rage shooting; 3 dead in barricade situation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Grab an umbrella or rain coat before heading out the door - storms and showers are possible this evening.
Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day as some storms, especially south of Richmond, could be severe.
A car was riddled with bullet holes after a shooting in an apparent case of road rage early Tuesday morning, police say.
Police say a car was driving west down Hull Street Road around 12:30 a.m. when the driver got into some sort of interaction with another driver. That driver then shot at the other car.
No injuries were reported.
This is just one of several shootings police are investigating in Central Virginia:
- Also in Chesterfield, a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot around 7:45 p.m. on River Road.
- A man was shot and killed in Richmond just after 4:15 p.m. Monday on North 21st Street.
- A few hours later, an 18-year-old man was shot in Richmond near Fairfax Avenue.
Three people are dead after an hours-long barricade situation in Northern Virginia late Monday and early Tuesday.
Two officers were injured in the incident.
The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.
Isabel Hicks, 14, was last seen in her home around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.
The sheriff’s office believes she is with 34-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia, in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071.
Grocery store chain, ALDI, will be opening a new location in Midlothian on Thursday, Oct. 24.
ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:50 a.m. followed by a Golden Ticket giveaway offering the first 100 customers gift cards.
The World Series starts Tuesday night and we want to see your photos!
