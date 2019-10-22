NBC12/ RVA Sports Network Big 12- Week of October 21

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With three weeks remaining, the top seven spots in our Big 12 rankings hold steady. Prince George charges back in this week after topping Thomas Dale, while Clover Hill makes its first appearance of the season.
1) Highland Springs (7-0, was #1)-The Springers enjoyed a bye week to charge up for the final stretch. Atlee, Colonial Forge and Varina stand between Highland Springs and a 10-0 season. vs. Atlee, 10/25
2) Hopewell (7-0, was #2)- Dinwiddie gave the Blue Devils a little bit of a scare, but Hopewell remained perfect with a big second half and a 35-20 win over the Generals. TreVeyon Henderson added four more touchdowns, bringing his season total to 28. vs. Meadowbrook, 10/25
3) Manchester (6-1, was #3)- The Lancers had to bounce back after a regular season loss for the first time since September of 2017, topping Midlothian 35-8. Roemell Garcia rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, while adding a score through the air as well. vs. Midlothian, 10/25
4) Varina (7-1, was #4)- The Blue Devils avenged two losses to Henrico last year, topping the Warriors, 35-7. Isiah Paige accounted for four of Varina’s five touchdowns in another convincing Devil victory. @ Atlee, 11/1
5) Louisa (7-0, was #5)- The Lions hit the road to Kettle run and continued to roll. They currently hold the top playoff spot in Region 4B, but are in a close battle with Eastern View. vs. Fluvanna, 10/25
6) Deep Run (7-0, was #6)- Wildcats’ quarterback Bo Kite fueled Deep Run to another victory, scoring three rushing touchdowns in a 56-7 trouncing of rival Mills Godwin. The Cats scored six touchdowns on the ground in the rout. vs. J.R. Tucker, 10/25
7) Monacan (6-1, was #7)- It was one of the Chiefs’ most impressive offensive showings of the season. Tyler Hensley threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns and Josiah Nelson added another two scores on the ground in a 55-28 road win over Powhatan. vs. L.C. Bird, 10/25
8) Benedictine (6-2, was #9)- For the second straight week, it was fourth quarter heroics that led the Cadets to victory. Trailing in the final frame, Nick Turner scored on a 31 yard touchdown reception for the game-winner in a 27-26 nail-biter. @ King William, 10/25
9) Prince George (5-2, was NR)- The Royals return to the rankings after a 23-20 thrilling win over Thomas Dale. Curtis Allen rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns in Prince George’s first win over the Knights since 2000. vs. Petersburg, 10/25
10) Douglas Freeman (5-2, was #10)- The Rebels enjoyed an open date to gear up for the final three games After a string of bad luck against Hermitage, Freeman will seek its second straight win over the Panthers this week. vs. Hermitage, 10/25
11) Thomas Jefferson (6-1, was #11)- 14 fourth quarter points fueled the Vikings to a 21-0 road victory at Caroline. QB Jaylen Tyler completed 15 of his 18 passes for 180 yards and two touchdowns. @ Gretna, 10/25
12) Clover Hill (5-2, was NR)- Trailing 24-7 in the fourth quarter, Clover Hill roared back to force overtime, where the Cavaliers topped Huguenot, 37-31. Dalton Collins scored three total touchdowns. @ Cosby, 10/25
Dropped out: Thomas Dale, Cosby
