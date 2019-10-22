Mother and her then-boyfriend sentenced to 4 years for fatal overdose of 2-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A mother whose 2-year-old son died from a drug overdose faced a judge for sentencing on Tuesday.
After pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child, Tessa Gadd was sentenced to four years in prison in connection to the fatal drug overdose of her 2-year-old son.
The judge found Gadd responsible for the March 2018 death of Lorenzo Ealom Jr.
Investigators said Gadd brought the 2-year-old boy to University Hospitals after he was found not breathing at their home on East 140th Street.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Ealom had lethal doses of benadryl and suboxone, a narcotic used to treat pain, in his system.
Gadd’s boyfriend at the time, John Hines, was also charged in connection to the toddler’s death. He changed his plea during a court appearance on Tuesday.
Hines was also sentenced to four years in prison.
