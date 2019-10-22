Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Chesterfield

Police lights (Source: Gray Television)
October 21, 2019 at 10:11 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 10:11 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Chesterfield on Monday evening.

Police were called around 7:45 p.m. to the 9700 block of River Road for the report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

