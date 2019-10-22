Man suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Chesterfield on Monday evening.
Police were called around 7:45 p.m. to the 9700 block of River Road for the report of shots fired.
At the scene, officers found a man suffering from life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
