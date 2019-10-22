Man pleads guilty to armed robbery of Sprint store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Norfolk man had pleaded guilty to the armed robbery of a Sprint Store in Colonial Heights and three instances of armed drug trafficking in Norfolk.
Tajh Rodgers, 29, admitted to working with an accomplice to rob a Sprint store in Colonial Heights in January.
During the robbery, Rogers and the accomplice ordered two employees to the back of the store at gunpoint, forcing them to lie on the ground. A customer also entered the store and the robbers let one of them assist the person, along with warning the employee that if they let on to the crime - they would kill him.
“Soon after the customer left, the time-delay lock on the safe opened, allowing the robbers to steal a number of new phones and electronics from the store. A total of 72 items valued at approximately $25,000 were stolen from the store,” a release from United States Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger said.
Rogers pleaded guilted to robbery affecting commerce, using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a robbery, and three counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
“For the robbery offense, he faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. For the firearms charges, he faces a mandatory minimum of 22 years, and a maximum of life in prison," according to the release.
Rogers is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2020.
