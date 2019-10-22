James River receives ‘most coveted’ international award for rivers, watersheds

“The James River Association has worked to improve the health of the James River since 1976, when the James was considered one of the most polluted rivers in the country. Winning the 2019 International Riverprize is a tremendous tribute to the progress that we have made together with the Commonwealth of Virginia and many public and private partners,” said William H. Street, Chief Executive Officer of the James River Association. “Receiving this award strengthens our resolve to continue this comeback story, and we hope it will inspire everyone who lives, works and plays around the James River to jump in and help out so the James remains a vital asset for our communities and for future generations.”