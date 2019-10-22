Glen Allen’s Flowers enters first week as area’s rushing record holder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Prior to this season, Devin Flowers didn’t even realize he was close to becoming the Richmond area’s all-time leading rusher, but seven games into the season, the Glen Allen senior running back finds himself on top of that mountain.
“I honesty didn’t know before the season that I had a chance of breaking it until an article came out in the summer that said I was like 720 yards away,” said Flowers. “That’s when it crossed my mind.”
Flowers broke the mark this past Friday during the Jaguars’ 56-0 win over J.R. Tucker. He now has 5,342 career rushing yards, surpassing the mark set by Highland Springs’s Macho Harris (5,320) back in 2004. Harris went onto to play college football at Virginia Tech and saw some time in the NFL.
“We went into the half and he was 70 yards away, but we were up by a good amount,” said Glen Allen head coach Perry Jones. “I was kind of contemplating ‘do I pull him out or do I let him get it?’ I could see his teammates kind of want to get it for him, so we just went and let him get it.”
Flowers and Glen Allen won their third straight game on Friday night, and enter Friday looking to keep the streak going. The Jaguars visit John Marshall at Huguenot.
