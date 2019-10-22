8 gang members sentenced on drug, firearms charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A total of eight members of the criminal street gang High Society Hit Squad (H$2X) have been sentenced in connection to drug and firearms charges.
Miles Johnson, aka “Buck J”, 39, was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 12 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin.
"We have taken a stand in Petersburg against the scourge of drug trafficking and related violence,” said G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “We have surged federal investigative and prosecutorial resources to Petersburg to root out criminal activity, and our partnerships with Chief Miller and the Petersburg Police, the ATF, along with other law enforcement entities are critical to this effort. Today’s sentencing of Miles “Buc J” Johnson should serve as a very clear indicator of what happens when you turn your back on your community, choose the easy way out of dealing drugs, and destroy the youth you claim to want to support.”
In 2017, in response to increased violence in Petersburg, ATF agents and police began an investigation into the trafficking of firearms and narcotics, as well as other violent criminal activity. A group of individuals, who were later identified as members of H$2X, were suspected of being involved in trafficking narcotics and firearms.
In March 2019, one dozen individuals, including Johnson, were indicted on various firearms and drug trafficking charges.
The chart below lists the others charged and their sentences.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.