Forecast: First Alert Weather Day: Afternoon storms possible, best chance well south of RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday for a low threat for severe storms in the afternoon and early evening. Primary time to watch is 2pm to 7pm with the best chance in Richmond from 4-7pm.
TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms during the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible but not likely. Most areas just get showers. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 90%) Peak rain time in RVA looks to be 4-7pm.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. Rain possible. We are leaning toward a low rain chance...and a better chance late in the weekend. But still not certain about the Saturday forecast. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers late in the day. Lows in the mod 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, showers likely. Lows in the low mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s to near 70. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.