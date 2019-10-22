3 Floridians sentenced for robbery of Va. travel plaza after posing as hitchhikers

ABINGDON, Va. (WWBT) - Three people from Sarasota, Florida were sentenced after admitting to stealing a vehicle and robbing an Interstate 81 travel plaza in Wythe County in May 2018.
“Christyen Sumpter, 27, was sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 20 years. Michael Anthony Wilson, 25, was sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 12 years. Perla Isel Pineda-Osorio, 25, was sentenced to imprisonment for a term of 2 years and 9 months,” state police said.
According to court documents, a man from South Carolina picked up Pineda-Osorio, Sumpter and Wilson, who posed as hitchhikers.
All three of them pulled guns on the driver and demanded that he take them to various ATMs to withdraw money from his account. After taking his money, they left him alongside the road and stole his vehicle.
The three then went on to rob two stores in North Carolina before robbing the I-81 travel plaza.
“Soon after the robbery, law enforcement spotted the stolen vehicle in which they were traveling and a high-speed chase ensued. The vehicle eventually crashed and the defendants were taken into custody. The guns used in the robberies were recovered and, although they looked like real firearms, were determined to be BB guns,” state police said.
All three of them pleaded guilty to one count of robbery by threatening physical violence, one count of transporting a stolen vehicle in interstate commerce, and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, possess a motor vehicle that had crossed a state boundary after being stolen, and transporting in interstate commerce a vehicle that had been stolen.
