Defending national champs UVA starting season ranked No. 11

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/GRAY TV) - The defending national champion UVa basketball team will start the 2019-20 season ranked 11th in the AP preseason Poll.
Michigan State is ranked number one, receiving 60 of the 65 first-place votes.
Virginia loses a big chunk of its offense from last year with starters Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter all leaving school early for the NBA.
Kihei Clark is expected to start at point guard after a strong freshman season.
Senior forward Mamadi Diakite has been named preseason First-Team All-ACC.
Virginia has six newcomers.
Virginia, which has been picked to finish fourth in the ACC this season, is one of four ACC teams in the AP preseason poll.
Here is the preseason AP Top 25 poll
1) Michigan State (60)
2) Kentucky (2)
3) Kansas (3)
4) Duke
5) Louisville
6) Florida
7) Maryland
8) Gonzaga
9) North Carolina
10) Villanova
11) Virginia
12) Seton Hall
13) Texas Tech
14) Memphis
15) Oregon
16) Baylor
17) Utah State
18) Ohio State
19) Xavier
20) St. Mary's
21) Arizona
22) LSU
23) Purdue
24) Auburn
25) VCU
