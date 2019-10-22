Defending national champs UVA starting season ranked No. 11

UVA coach Tony Bennett
October 22, 2019 at 7:41 AM EDT - Updated October 22 at 7:41 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR/GRAY TV) - The defending national champion UVa basketball team will start the 2019-20 season ranked 11th in the AP preseason Poll.

Michigan State is ranked number one, receiving 60 of the 65 first-place votes.

Virginia loses a big chunk of its offense from last year with starters Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter all leaving school early for the NBA.

Kihei Clark is expected to start at point guard after a strong freshman season.

Senior forward Mamadi Diakite has been named preseason First-Team All-ACC.

Virginia has six newcomers.

Virginia, which has been picked to finish fourth in the ACC this season, is one of four ACC teams in the AP preseason poll.

Here is the preseason AP Top 25 poll

1) Michigan State (60)

2) Kentucky (2)

3) Kansas (3)

4) Duke

5) Louisville

6) Florida

7) Maryland

8) Gonzaga

9) North Carolina

10) Villanova

11) Virginia

12) Seton Hall

13) Texas Tech

14) Memphis

15) Oregon

16) Baylor

17) Utah State

18) Ohio State

19) Xavier

20) St. Mary's

21) Arizona

22) LSU

23) Purdue

24) Auburn

25) VCU

