Construction to resume on Goochland Co. Animal Shelter after delays

GOOCHLAND Co., Va. (WWBT) - Construction on the new Goochland County Animal Shelter will resume after the project’s original contractor was terminated.
Deputy County Administrator for Operations Derek Stamey, said Tuesday the contractor was let go due to a “lack of performance.”
Work on the construction site located at 1900 Hidden Rock Lane has been stagnant since the late spring when the contractor was terminated.
“It’s been very frustrating, but we’ve been blessed to have great support from the contractor who stepped in during the interim period and who is ultimately going to be our completion contractor, and that's Hourigan," Stamey said.
Last week Hourigan reached an agreement with the County to move forward with the construction. On Monday the County issued a “notice to proceed with construction.” Hourigan had been serving as the interim contractor since July 2019.
“Now we’re in the process of finalizing that completion contract with Hourigan,” Stamey said. “We’ve got to finalize our sub-contractor list, get with our performance team, and really kick this thing off and get it completed.”
“Hourigan, who recently completed the Goochland Cares building and continues to work on the Sheltering Arms Rehab Institute in eastern Goochland, has been extremely patient while we have worked through this complex situation,” said County Administrator John Budesky. “Their commitment to the County and working with us to complete this project has been exemplary.”
When crews broke ground on the project in 2017 it was anticipated to open in August, however, due to weather delays and the ongoing issues with the original contractor, that opening date was rescheduled to October of 2018.
Currently, the nearly 14,000 square-foot facility remains unfinished.
“We work in this community so we’re constantly having to interact with folks, and we understand their frustration, we share their frustration,” Stamey said. “We’re transparent and we’re honest, we keep them abreast of what’s going on with the building. Again, our goal is to give them something to be proud of at the end of the day.”
Since July of 2018, the Goochland County Animal Shelter has run its operation out of a section of the old Central High School on Dogtown Road.
"Our staff and our volunteers have been incredible to work in less than ideal conditions to help us get through this process,” Stamey said. “I'm really proud of them and their efforts."
Volunteers added they’re looking forward to moving into the new facility once it’s completed.
"You'll have a very nice lobby that will welcome folks into the building,” Stamey said. “You'll have the medical area, a secure intake area, isolation rooms and a pet adoption wing, which has really been spearheaded by Goochland Pet Lovers."
Goochland Pet Lovers is a local non-profit which has raised $1.25 million to help offset the cost of construction for the project, according to Stamey. As a result, that adoption wing will be named after the non-profit.
The construction costs based on the original contract were just under $4.4 million, but overall the project will cost $5.5 million.
“I can’t stress enough that it will only cost the County $4.4 million because the bonding company had to close the difference,” Stamey said.
County leaders added the new facility will be far superior to the 2,100 square-foot building that once stood in its place.
“We were in violation of some of the state mandates regarding the State Veterinarian’s Office,” Stamey said. “All of this was done in an effort to meet those mandates and to meet our obligations as a County, but also build us something that would serve us for the next 50 years.”
Shelter operations will continue at the Central High School location until the new facility opens. Stamey anticipates the project will be completed in Spring 2020.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.