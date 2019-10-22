Chesterfield teacher makes positive changes for students at school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County school teacher is taking it upon herself to make positive changes at her school.
Maureen Capel is a first-grade teacher at C.C Wells Elementary and wanted to reward students for good behavior, so she came up with a “wild” idea.
The concept is simple, allow students to earn “wildcat bucks’ for good behavior and once a month they can buy toys from the “Wildcat Store.”
For first-year teacher Amy Lanham, this program is exactly what the school needed. That’s why she nominated Capel for NBC12′s Acts of Kindness award.
Capel is the one building community in the classroom and rewarding her students for good behavior.
“We talk about news and announcements for the day, any changes and what are our learning goals for the day, and then we have a time of sharing,” Capel said.
After the students have a morning meeting, then it’s time to DISCO! A literal party in the classroom. It’s a way for her to get the blood flowing and the oxygen pumping.
“I love to include movement and wellness in my classroom. Tt’s the best part of our day, it’s supposed to be 15 minutes but usually I take a little while longer,” Capel said.
Then two lucky students will get wildcat bucks for waking their bodies up and getting excited about learning.
It’s that sense of positive reinforcement that Capel wanted to bring to the whole school with the wildcat store.
So Lanham traded in those wildcat bucks for $300 as part of NBC12′s Acts of Kindness to surprise Capel to help her cause.
“Showing kindness, making good choices, acting responsibly, showing respect and trying our best,” Capel said.
And with teachers like Capel leading the charge, these wildcats have bright futures.
