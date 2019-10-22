Caroline County Sheriff’s Office raising money to build law enforcement memorial

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Kip Kephart Foundation to help raise funds to build a law enforcement memorial.
To date, four law enforcement officers have died in the line of duty in Caroline, including two Virginia State Troopers, a deputy and a sheriff.
The partnership, with the Kip Kephart Foundation, a 501(c)3 organization, will allow interested businesses and people to donate money and also write off any donation on their income taxes.
The Kip Kephart Foundation is dedicated to educating children and adults alike about the sacrifices made by our law enforcement personnel.
The foundation is chaired by Mr. Steve Rula, Jr., a retired law enforcement officer who once worked at the Caroline and New Kent County Sheriff’s Offices.
Caroline County Sheriff A. A. “Tony” Lippa, Jr. stated, “I am so thrilled to partner with Steve and his foundation to help fund this overdue and most worthwhile endeavor. I’m excited and hopeful that, with the help of our supporters, we can make this memorial a reality.”
Those interested should write their checks to The Kip Kephart Foundation and mail them to: The Kip Kephart Foundation PO Box 7315 Richmond, VA 23221-0315.
In the memo line of the check, please write, “Caroline Law Enforcement Memorial."
100% of each donation will go to the memorial. The Kephart Foundation does not deduct any fees from the donation for administering the funding process.
