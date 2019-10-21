Virginia Museum of History & Culture, Black History Museum of Virginia partner to tell story of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture (VMHC) is partnering with the Black History Museum of Virginia (BHMVA) to tell the story of Virginia.
The partnership will allow select collections from the Black History Museum to be housed at the Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
While at the VMHC, the artifacts will be digitized and made accessible through the online public catalog and the BHMVA website.
Both institutions will share their collections with each other for use in research, programs and exhibitions.
The BHMVA was founded in 1981 by Carroll Anderson, Sr. and features galleries exploring Emancipation, Reconstruction, Jim Crow, Desegregation, Massive Resistance and the Civil Rights Movement.
The Virginia Historical Society was founded in 1831 and is the oldest cultural organization in the Commonwealth. The society launched a new vision and name in 2018 - The Virginia Museum of History & Culture.
Its collections include nearly nine million items exploring 14,000 years of history from Pre-Contact Virginia to present-day Virginia.
