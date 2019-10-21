Police search for missing teen believed to be with 34-year-old man

Police believe Isabel Hicks, 14, is with Bruce Lunch, 34, of Bumpass, Virginia in a silver blue Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071. (Source: Louisa County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 21, 2019 at 12:50 PM EDT - Updated October 21 at 12:50 PM

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Isabel Hicks, 14, was last seen in her home around 1 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 21.

Police believe she is with 34-year-old Bruce Lunch of Bumpass, Virginia in a silver blue Toyota Matrix, VA tag VEM-9071.

Anyone with information on where the teen is should call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Louisa Crime Solvers at 800-346-1466.

