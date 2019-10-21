Nutzy’s Ballpark heads from the Diamond in the Brewery Dash

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels are partnering with Hardywood Brewery for the Brewery Dash.
Runners and walkers will start at the Diamond and dash to Hardywood Brewery to kick off the holiday season!
The Flying Squirrels are hosting a charitable double header on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. Fans are encouraged to bring gently used coats for the Puritan Cleaners Coats for Kids Warming Party.
Registration for the dash will begin at 11 a.m. at the Diamond.
Runners and walkers will start dashing to Hardywood at 2 p.m. and the party will kick off at 2:30 p.m.
Registration is $25 for adults and $10 for kids and includes an official Nutzy’s Ballpark to Brewery Dash t-shirt. Adult registration also includes a drink ticket and other fun swag.
More information can be found online.
