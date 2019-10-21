Northam and Virginia Council on Women announce 9th Annual STEM Essay Contest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Council on Women have announced the 9th Annual STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) Essay Contest for women in their senior year of high school.
Scholarships will be awards to senior women pursuing a STEM career at a higher education institution.
The STEM Essay Contest was launched in 2012 with 170 Virginia women submitting essays. The Council has awarded nearly $200,000 in scholarships since the launch of the contest.
To be eligible, the students must be a female or identify as a female, reside in Virginia, be a senior in high school and have a GPA of 3.0 for merit-based awards and 2.5 GPA for need-based awards.
All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2010. Winners will be notified on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. The scholarship awards ceremony will be held at the Executive Mansion in Richmond in spring 2020.
Applications and guidelines are available online here.
