News to Know for Oct. 21: Severe weather threat; puppies rescued; it’s Restaurant Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - This week will start off partly sunny after a day of heavy rain. Tuesday, though, is a First Alert Weather Day with a chance of severe storms.
This same storm system spawned tornadoes in Texas late Sunday damaging businesses and homes. No deaths have been reported.
The Monroe Park bike path is set to be updated due to deteriorating conditions.
In the year since the park has reopened, the bike path has become extremely popular. The condition of the gravel dust pathway will need to be replaced.
A portion of the bike path will be closed for construction for 10 days beginning on Monday, Oct. 21.
A litter of newborn puppies were thrown into a dumpster and left to die, a animal rescue group says.
In a Facebook post, Sanctuary Rescue wrote that they puppies cleaned up nicely and are accepted food through a bottle.
Richmond Restaurant Week has started and will run through Oct. 27.
More than 40 restaurants are participating this week. Each restaurant offers a three course prix-fixe meal for $29.19 with $4.19 donated per meal to Feed More.
Starting Oct. 21, plastic shopping bags will be removed from the Wegmans locations in Midlothian and Short Pump.
“We’ve made the decision as a company to eliminate single use plastic bags in our stores," said Midlothian store manager Jerry Shelly.
Customers will still have the option of using paper bags, but it will cost five cents per bag, which will go towards a good cause.
Richmond’s annual leaf collection program began on Oct. 1 and vacuum service begins on Nov. 1.
Residents can call 311 or 646-LEAF for schedule information. Residents requesting vacuum service can do that through the RVA311.com customer service portal starting Oct. 21.
