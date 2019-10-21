National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses drug misuse

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a public safety and public health issue.
This year’s National Prescription Drug Take Day will be observed on Oct. 26, 2019.
The 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health found that 9.9 million Americans misuse controlled prescription drugs.
The study found that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends.
Drug Take Back Day provides Americans with an opportunity to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.
A Collection Site Locator can be found online.
