Monroe Park bike path to be renovated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Monroe Park bike path is set to be updated due to deteriorating conditions.
In the year since the park has reopened, the bike path has become extremely popular. The condition of the gravel dust pathway will need to be replaced.
A portion of the bike path will be closed for construction for 10 days beginning on Monday, Oct. 21.
Construction will include removing four inches of the current stone dust and installing the recommended product made of a stabilizer solution.
The new product will also help with water mitigation in the area.
Once installed, the Monroe Park Conservancy, Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities and VCU will monitor the response of the new pathway.
