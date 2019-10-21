Member of exonerated Central Park Five to speak at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A member of the exonerated Central Park Five will be speaking at Virginia Commonwealth University on Tuesday.
Kevin Richardson was one of five black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly convicted of raping a white woman in New York City’s Central Park in 1989. Their convictions were exonerated in 2002.
The men, including Richardson, are subjects of Netflix’s series “When They See Us,” which premiered in May 2019.
Richardson will speak at the event, “When They See Me,” at 7 p.m. in the Commonwealth Ballroom.
The event is sold out.
