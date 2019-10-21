Man killed in early morning apartment complex shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police are looking into a shooting that left a man dead in the city’s Southside.
It’s mostly washed off now, but if you look closely at the ground by William Pleasants’ car, you’ll see hints of red: the aftermath of an early morning shooting in Glenway Court.
“Words can’t explain what I seen when I looked out the window at 3 in the morning. All that blood," Pleasants said.
Richmond police say around 2:20 am, they responded to the complex for a shooting, where they found 22-year-old William Lee Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Highland Springs man was pronounced dead on scene, just feet away from Pleasant’s front door.
“This wasn’t the first body I’ve seen, but because it had been so close, it kind of shook up my family a little bit,” he said.
But it’s not just the Pleasants’ who area feeling uneasy.
“My kids be out here all the time playing. There’s kids everywhere playing. First thing I thought is that it might have been a kid that got shot." said Nicole McLean, adding, “It’s ridiculous. I don’t understand the violence that’s out here.”
McLean lives on the other side of the complex with her two kids, adding that her numerous nieces and nephews constantly visit.
She says she's slowly but surely reaching her breaking point with the violence.
“I really thought about moving out, and it’s just too much, and it got me feeling like I really don’t want to live around people.”
