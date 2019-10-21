Hands-only CPR tour makes stop in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The American Heart Association will teach dozens of people how to save a life Monday.
According to the association, 350,000 heart attacks happen outside of the hospital every year and Monday’s free CPR sessions aim to equip participants in case of an emergency.
Gov. Ralph Northam, the president of Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield of Virginia, and a cardiac arrest survivor will speak at 9 a.m. to kick off the 30-minute sessions.
The hands-only CPR tour started in New York last month, and is traveling through nine states.
Demonstrators will show participants how to perform hands only CPR, which, according to the American Heart Association, is just as effective as conventional CPR, which uses chest compressions and rescue breaths.
Sessions are every half hour until 3 p.m. at the State Capitol Square grounds.
