Former University of Richmond president dies
By NBC12 Newsroom | October 21, 2019 at 11:29 AM EDT - Updated October 21 at 11:29 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - E. Bruce Heilman - who was the University of Richmond president twice - has died.

The school posted to social media this weekend that Heilman “led the university through an era of profound transformation.”

He served as president from 1971 through 1986 and then again from 1987 to 1988.

“His imprint on our campus is momentous and far-reaching for every living Spider,” current UR President Ronald A. Crutcher said in letter posted online.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday in Cannon Memorial Chapel. His ashes will be interred in the university’s columbarium alongside those of his wife, Betty Dobbins Heilman, who died in 2013.

Posted by University of Richmond on Sunday, October 20, 2019

