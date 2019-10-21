Forecast: First Alert Weather Day on Tuesday for chance of severe storms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The week will be seasonable with highs in the upper 60s but we’re watching Tuesday closely
MONDAY: Partly sunny after morning clouds and fog. Lows near 50, high: 68
TUESDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms during the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs near 70.
Friday through Sunday all have decent rain chances but we don’t expect them all to be wet. Too early to nail down a rainmaker that’s unclear on the models right now.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a few showers possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
