Five things you can do now to add instant value to your home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Will a bathroom upgrade make my home worth more? Should you do quartz or granite counter-tops? Real estate company Opendoor just launched a Home Improvement Value Calculator that tries to eliminate the mystery of which upgrades can increase a home’s overall value.
Number 1: Adding a pool to your backyard. That adds $21,350 in value according to the calculator.
Number 2: Adding about 150 square feet of living space gives you an extra $14,850 in value.
Number 3: Adding a second or third bedroom is another $14,750 in value.
Number 4: Put in hardwood flooring and that adds $13,550 to your home’s value.
Number 5: Converting existing living space to a second or third bedroom is worth $8,600.
