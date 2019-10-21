First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Tuesday afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front moving through Tuesday afternoon could spark a few severe storms. This is not expected to be a major outbreak but a thunderstorm or two could reach severe levels.
For most of Central Virginia, it’ll just be beneficial showers. The severe weather threat is on the very low end of the scale. Rain totals will not be anywhere near as high as Sunday’s soaker. We expect a 1/4 inch of rain in Richmond, but higher amounts are possible west of town.
The tornado, hail and flooding threat are low, but a severe thunderstorm could produce damaging wind gusts.
Here’s the threat level map from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) which shows only a marginal (level 1 out of 5) threat for most of NBC12′s viewing area. The threat level is one notch higher along Route 58 in Southern and Southeast Virginia.
We expect Tuesday morning to be dry in Richmond, although non-severe showers are likely toward Charlottesville in the late morning hours.
Plan your outdoor activities Tuesday morning, and chances are high that you’ll be dry in Richmond and the Tri-Cities.
The rain chance climbs during the afternoon. Still, these will be scattered showers and not a steady rain. From 2-6 p.m., these showers could turn strong to severe.
Note from the forecast map below, we don’t expect a soaking rain.
We’ll keep you up to date on the NBC12 Weather App as we get closer.
