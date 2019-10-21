Family member charged after teen accidentally shot, killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenage boy is dead after being accidentally shot by a family member, police say.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard, near Fulton Hill for a shooting just before 5 p.m. Sunday.
Corey R. Lewis Jr., 23, is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Upon arrival, officers found a teenage boy who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The Medical Examiner will determine the official manner and cause of death.
Police have not released the name of the victim, however, family identified the teenager as Tyrone Williams. According to the family advocate, the boy was 15-years-old and attended Armstrong High School.
National Teacher of the Year, Rodney Robinson, said he spoke with several of his teacher friends at the school who said, “they are extremely heartbroken over his death.”
Richmond Public Schools did not confirm the victim’s attendance at Armstrong High School, but released the following statement regarding the teen’s death:
“Our hearts are broken as we grieve the loss of another Richmond teenager. Our deepest sympathies go out to the young man’s family, friends, and to all who knew and loved him. The loss of a young life is painful beyond measure and we are struggling to process losing another member of the Richmond community.”
Delegate Delores McQuinn also said she knew the 15-year-old.
"I mentored him in the summer of 2018 through a program I run,” McQuinn said. "I’m truly heartbroken and sickened by his loss as he had great potential.”
McQuinn added she was reciting a poem all day Monday that the victim wrote.
It reads in part, "I dream of being successful, I dream of being drafted by the NBA, I dream of adults helping children be successful... I dream of a better world.”
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.