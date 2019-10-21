Deputies search for man suspected of using fake bills to buy gift card

AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of using fake $100 bills to buy a gift card.
Deputies said a man tried to use what is believed to be fake bills to buy a gift card and place $500 on it at two stores on Friday.
Officials said the man was successful at the first store but at the second location, the cashier recognized the money to be fake and denied the purchase.
The suspect then ran off on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 804-561-2118 or Amelia Crime Solvers at 804-561-5200.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.