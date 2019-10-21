ALDI opening new store in Midlothian

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WWBT) - Grocery store chain, ALDI, will be opening a new location in Midlothian on Thursday, Oct. 24.
ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:50 a.m. followed by a Golden Ticket giveaway offering the first 100 customers gift cards. Shoppers can also enter for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.
The new store is one of 2,500 new ALDI locations being built nationwide through 2022, part of a $3.4 billion expansion program.
The new location will be at 14381 Winterview Parkway.
ALDI opened a new store in Chesterfield in March 2019.
