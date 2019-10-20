Police find 72-year-old SC man reported missing

SUMTER, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say they have found a man reported missing and possibly in danger Sunday.
The 72-year-old Sumter man was found by police in Cayce Sunday afternoon shortly before 3:30 p.m., according to a post on the Sumter Police Department’s Facebook page.
He had last been seen leaving the area of East Charlotte Drive in Sumter at approximately 11 p.m. Saturday and it was not clear where he was headed, Sumter Police said.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued a missing endangered person advisory for him Sunday morning.
