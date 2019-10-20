Teen boy dies following shooting near Fulton Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A teenage boy is dead following a shooting near Fulton Hill.
Police responded to the 1200 block of Admiral Gravely Boulevard for a shooting just before 5 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile teenage boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
The Medical Examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
