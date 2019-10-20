Sheriff’s office: Nacogdoches man punched 4-month-old son, caused skull fracture

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 22-year-old man has been arrested in connection with allegations that he punched his 4-month-old son hard enough to cause a skull fracture, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.
A press release identified the man as Cornelius Calloway. He is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony injury to a child charge, and no bond amount has been set yet.
The investigation started on Oct. 10 when NCSO deputies and EMS personnel were dispatched out to a home on County Road 250 about a sick call. Calloway told dispatch that his 4-month-old son was unresponsive but breathing, the press release stated.
“The child was transported to a local hospital where it was later determined that the child had a skull fracture along with other injuries,” the press release stated. “The child was later transported to the Texas Children Clinic in Houston.”
Then on Oct. 11, NCSO investigators and Texas Rangers served a search warrant on the home on CR 250. The investigators collected evidence at the scene and determined that the baby boy couldn’t have suffered injuries that severe as a result of falling off the couch as Calloway had claimed, the press release stated.
“Cornelius Calloway was alone with his child at the time of the incident,” the press release stated. “All evidence supported that the child suffered the injuries by being physically assaulted.”
On Tuesday morning, NCSO investigators, Texas Rangers, and Child Protective Services officials interviewed Calloway at the sheriff’s office. During the interview, Calloway allegedly confessed that he lost his temper while he was watching his child and struck the child with his fist.
Later that day, a warrant was obtained for Calloway, and he was arrested at the sheriff’s office.
The child is still in ICU at Texas Children’s Hospital, the press release stated.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.