Richmond man forgives woman who stole package from front porch

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One Richmond man is practicing forgiveness after having his package stolen.
Two pairs of pants for work worth $70, those were the contents of a package stolen off a Richmond man’s porch just before 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 9 on N. 1st Street.
The porch-pirate captured on surveillance video was a woman who was pushing her children in a nearby stroller.
“She says that she was out of work and that she was desperate to such a degree to where she thought could grab and go and not have any repercussions and when it was played back she very much regretted it,” said the man choosing to identify himself only as James.
In a surprising twist of fate, hours after Richmond police released the video Friday, the woman came back to James’ house to return the package and its contents.
But James said something even more unexpected happened.
“There was so much profound and sincere regret shown to me, it was almost cruel to not show that compassion back,” said James.
James forgave the woman.
“She said she was very concerned about the effect this would have on her children and she asked me to not pursue any charges and I agreed to,” said James. “If I’m thinking from the perspective of the wellness of these children, while it may be sometimes appropriate, for someone who is clearly regretful, I don’t think it would improve things for them at all.”
James also requested that the surveillance video of the woman be blurred since her change of heart.
Despite his show of compassion, James says other package thieves expecting the same treatment won’t be so lucky. James says he owns several cameras and their are plenty more adorning he hones off in his neighborhood.
Still though, James hopes that this woman turns her life around after this act of compassion.
“I hope that she gets to a point where she doesn’t have to feel tempted by an unattended package or any other petty thing like that in the future,” said James. “This was actually a really big risk and if this had been more expensive it would have been a felony.”
At this time, Richmond police have not said whether they will pursue charges against the woman.
“I’m not out for punishment. I’m out for accountability and I think I got that.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.