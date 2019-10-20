New Kent High School homecoming weapon threat not credible, officials say

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - A weapon threat at New Kent High School’s homecoming dance was not credible, according to deputies.
New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says information was received regarding the presence of a weapon at the school’s homecoming dance.
School staff and deputies on scene immediately conducted an investigation, interviewing several students.
No weapons were located and the threat was deemed not credible, deputies say.
Parents have started to pick students up from the dance.
