Here’s what happened this week to make you smile

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Although it’s a rainy day, these stories will bring some sunshine into your life!
Patients at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU were treated to an early Halloween on Wednesday. Patients and their families were able to paint masks, pumpkins and pick out costumes! “It was awesome because he’s not in a hospital bed all day,” said mother Amanda Champion.
A Henrico senior is being hailed a hero after saving a choking boy. Wade Carter, a senior at Glen Allen High School, was serving as a volunteer Kids Ministry Leader at Gayton Baptist Church when a child began choking. Despite never being formally trained, Carter immediately jumped into action and performed the Heimlich Maneuver.
A new podcast puts a spin on “Once upon a time” fairy tales to empower young girls. Writers with the Martin Agency have created the “Now Upon a Time” podcast. The series features classic stories, reimagined with messages to empower young girls and redefine what it means to be a princess.
The Richmond SPCA took in four dogs that were rescued from the Bahamas. The dogs, named Potcake, Ginger, Marino and Grom arrived last Friday. The dogs will be quarantined for two more weeks, and depending on their conditions, they may or may not need more treatment before they can be put up for adoption through the SPCA.
Twelve life-sized statues of influential Virginia women now stands at the state capitol grounds. The statues are positioned around a sun dial, backed by a glass wall etched with the names of 230 other influential women. The monument is the first of its kind in the nation, dedicated solely to women.
A cold week is upon us, with lows in the 40s and 50s.
A beautiful shot of Libby Hill submitted by Jay Denny.
“Getting over a painful experience is much like crossing monkey bars. You have to let go at some point in order to move forward.” - C.S. Lewis
