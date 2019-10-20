Police identify victim in deadly shooting on Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have identified the victim in a deadly shooting on Richmond’s Southside.
Officers responded to the Aden Park apartment complex in the 5900 block of Glenway Court at about 2:19 a.m.
Upon arrival, they found 22-year-old William Lee Jr., of Highland Springs, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at 804-646-7570 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.